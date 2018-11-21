Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A Sunrise man is accused of walloping a young boy in the head after he didn’t do his homework properly.

On Saturday, Nov. 3rd, the six-year-old boy was doing homework in his home and guessed on a problem. When Clement Watkins, 44, realized this he became upset and hit the child in the head with his cell phone, according to his arrest report.

Watkins then told the boy, who was bleeding, to go take a shower and clean himself up.

According to the police, Watkins never treated the wound or took the child to a doctor.

The boy’s injury was noticed and the police were contacted. During questioning about the boy’s injury, Watkins said he had tossed his phone up three flights of stairs and the boy didn’t catch it and it struck him in the head.

Watkins was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of child abuse.