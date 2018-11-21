Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On this Thanksgiving Eve, a holiday miracle for a South Florida woman who is legally blind.

On Thanksgiving Day, for the first time in nearly two decades, she will be able to see everyone else at the holiday dinner table.

“My world has gotten bigger and bigger because of these things,” explains Cindy Binder to CBS4’s Hank Tester.

Binder has been legally blind for nearly twenty years but that is not the case anymore.

She has been fitted with eSight; electronic glasses that let the legally blind actually see. eSight glasses are a mix of optical and computer technology, a camera and two screens integrated with prescription glasses. The lightweight glasses look like something from a Star Trek movie.

“I did not go to the movies. I would not go to a restaurant I had not been to before because I could not read the menu.”

Then she was fitted and now she can now watch TV without a problem. She says church is a lot more rewarding and it is very helpful with her job.

“I am a real estate agent so I can read listing sheets,” she said. “And contracts.”

Insurance does not currently pay the $10-thousand dollar tab.

So in addition to being a bit costly, the device is also a bit cumbersome. It has a hand control unit attached that sets the zoom, focus, and contrast.

Cindy says she doesn’t care. “I don’t care what people think. It is a means to accomplish what I want to accomplish.”

For Cindy, she says she had forgotten what she missed seeing and it has now come back for the most part.

“I can’t wait to see all the Christmas decorations. I can’t wait to see all the Christmas decorations on all the trees.”