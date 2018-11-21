Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT PIERCE (CBSMiami/AP) – Police got more than they bargained for when confronting a shoplifter outside a Ft. Pierce Walmart.

On Monday, the store loss prevention officer watched as Christian Thomas Elmore, 25, left the store with the stolen gear. The officer confronted him and asked him to return to the store.

When the police arrived, Elmore agreed to return the gear. He walked to his car and opened the truck, revealing not just the stolen gear but two dead alligators.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was called in to remove the dead animals.

Elmore was arrested and charged with theft and killing or possessing alligators.

