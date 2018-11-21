Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) -— Panama’s chief prosecutor says two sons of former President Ricardo Martinelli have been detained in Coral Gables.

Both Ricardo Martinelli Linares and Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares are being sought on corruption charges in Panama.

On Wednesday afternoon U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement issued this statement regarding the arrest:

“U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested unlawfully present Panamanian nationals Luis Martinelli-Linares and Ricardo Martinelli-Linares during a targeted enforcement operation in Coral Gables, Nov. 20. Both men lawfully entered the U.S.; however, their visas were revoked in 2017, and they have been unlawfully present in the U.S. since that time.”

Former President Ricardo Martinelli governed Panama from 2009 to 2014.

He was extradited from the U.S. earlier this year to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.

