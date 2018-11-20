Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman who filed a false police report concerning the abduction of a child went before a judge Tuesday morning in bond court.

She is charged with filing a false police report.

Antoinette Rowan, 37, called the police Sunday night to say her car had been stolen from a Sunoco gas station on SW 112th Avenue and Old Cutler Road by Antonio Monzon with her three-year-old child inside.

Police launched an launched an extensive search for the car and the toddler.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that the child was home safe.

Investigators interviewed Rowan again and she confessed that she had made up the story. Her car was stolen, but there was no child in the backseat. She also does not even have a three-year-old son. She has a young grandson, but he was not with her.

When asked why did it, she said felt that if the police thought the child was in the car they would find it faster.

Judge Gerald D. Hubbart released Rowan on her own recognizance. However, he added this case was not over.

Rowan lives in Broward County but will need to report back to Dade County Court in a few weeks.

Police are still looking Rowan’s a 2014 black four-door Hyundai and Monzon, who has a lengthy criminal past. The license plate number is Z59 FLZ.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.