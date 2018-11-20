Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

DAVIE (CBSMiami/AP) — Securely fastened in the middle of the AFC Wild Card hunt, the Miami Dolphins will get a big boost this weekend.

The Dolphins plan to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the first time in six games Sunday at Indianapolis.

Tannehill threw at practice Tuesday for the first time since mid-October.

Coach Adam Gase said Tannehill has progressed enough in his recovery from a throwing shoulder injury to rejoin the lineup.

His replacement, Brock Osweiler, went 2-3 as the starter, and the offense has gone nine quarters without a touchdown.

Even so, the Dolphins are 5-5 and in contention for only their third playoff berth in the past 17 seasons.

Last week’s bye gave Tannehill extra time to heal.

He has said he’s resigned to throwing with pain the rest of the year because of an injury to his shoulder capsule in Week 5.

