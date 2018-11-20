Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) — A South Florida family wants the name of the officer who shot and killed their loved one back in September.

James Leatherwood, 23, was shot and killed at 5685 Flagler Street in Hollywood on September 5th while being served a search warrant by police, backed by SWAT.

Police said Leatherwood was a suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Netrievae White of Miami.

Their statement read in part:

“…Officers gave repeated commands for Mr. Leatherwood to exit the residence and he failed to comply. He subsequently attempted to exit the backdoor and made eye contact with officers…Mr. Leatherwood then made a sudden movement toward his waistband, placing the officers in fear for their safety. One of the officers then fired one time and Mr. Leatherwood was struck.”

According to police, Leatherwood wasn’t armed.

His mother, Chantel Reid said, “Every kid goes through things. They might get in trouble here and there, but he was a good kid.”

His sister Candii took the stand and said, “How did you cut him open and do an autopsy before the next of kin, Chantel Reid, his mother, identified him? She never identified the body!”

Not only that, Candii Reid said they didn’t see Leatherwood until his funeral viewing, 16 days after he was killed.

Leatherwood’s mother said, “I buried my son on September 21 and I still don’t answers have answers as to why he’s gone.”

The city manager responded saying, “After the state attorneys review the investigation, it will be sent to a grand jury, and that’s the most we know right now. And as I said it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Reid said Leatherwood was released from prison and trying to build a better life. Even though her family didn’t get their answers, she said there’s a lesson learned.

“This situation with my brother made me understand it’s not just about my brother. It’s a problem all the way around.”

Police told CBS4 there is still an internal investigation involving that officer, who was placed on administrative leave.

They also say they went back to the scene and discovered a gun.