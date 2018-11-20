Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami/AP) — The City of Coral Springs, in partnership with the City of Parkland, has a been awarded a one million dollar grant to create artwork aimed at community healing.

Bloomberg Philanthropies announced the grant Tuesday for their project, “Inspiring Community Healing After Gun Violence: The Power of Art.”

Most of the 17 students and teachers killed in the February 14th Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting were from the cities.

“The Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy has traumatized our community in ways we could never have imagined. We believe this project will be an important help with our community’s resilience,” said Parkland’s Mayor Christine Hunschofsky.

Coral Springs Museum of Art will be home to workshops and artist talks for community members and schools. Five art installations will be created with extensive input from residents and placed throughout the city. Community advisory participants will include members of the Coral Springs Police Department, Cultural Affairs division, licensed art therapists, and Marjory Stoneman Douglas students.

“Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School includes many Coral Springs residents. The tragic events of February 14, 2018 had a tremendous impact on our City and the City of Parkland. In our grief and sadness, our cities came together to work on healing by presenting this series of temporary public art projects,” said Lou Cimaglia, Acting Mayor of Coral Springs.

Bloomberg Philanthropies was founded by former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who started the news agency bearing his surname. He has been an outspoken supporter of groups whose goal is to decrease gun violence.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)