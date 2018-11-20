Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we’re expecting warm conditions with a few showers due to a cold front moving across the Sunshine State.

That front will weaken by the time it reaches South Florida on Thursday. So we don’t expect a cool down with this one.

But what we can expect is a bit of moisture in the area during the holiday which means there is a chance for spotty showers.

However, the chance is low and South Florida will still get its share of sunshine mixing with clouds throughout Thanksgiving day.

Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 80s and morning lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.