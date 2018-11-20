WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 7
  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Mike Cugno
Filed Under:Hard Rock Stadium, Local TV, Miami Dolphins, Mike Cugno, NFL, Thanksgiving

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Regardless of what’s happening with their season, the Miami Dolphins always make sure to take time and give back to the South Florida community.

That is especially true during the holidays.

Rain or shine, the Dolphins we’re determined to make Thanksgiving a win for about 500 families in South Florida.

At Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, players and members of the team staff handed out dinners to a well-organized line of cars that passed through the stadium parking lot.

Players, coaches, and Hyundai paid for the meals.

Inside each box: Turkey, mash potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, dressing and marshmallow delight.

Each box feeds a family of 6 to 8 people.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s