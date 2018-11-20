Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Regardless of what’s happening with their season, the Miami Dolphins always make sure to take time and give back to the South Florida community.

That is especially true during the holidays.

Rain or shine, the Dolphins we’re determined to make Thanksgiving a win for about 500 families in South Florida.

At Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, players and members of the team staff handed out dinners to a well-organized line of cars that passed through the stadium parking lot.

Players, coaches, and Hyundai paid for the meals.

Inside each box: Turkey, mash potatoes, cranberry sauce, gravy, dressing and marshmallow delight.

Each box feeds a family of 6 to 8 people.