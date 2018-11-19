Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Turkey day is just around the corner and the weather should be pretty nice but not as cool as some people might be hoping for.

It will be a mild start this Thursday for Thanksgiving with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Highs will be warm, but seasonable with the low 80s. Average high is 81 degrees.

We’ll likely see highs right around 82 degrees.

As an area of low pressure develops in the Western Gulf of Mexico and a weak frontal boundary moves in, there will be enough moisture to increase the chance for some showers and a few storms.

It will be a mild evening with mid to upper 70s.