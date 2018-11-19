Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Superbowl champion is giving back this holiday with the gift of turkeys.

Lots of them.

Retired New York Jet Darrelle Revis, who now lives in South Florida, and his foundation teamed up with several radio stations for this year’s community turkey drive giveaway.

Monday morning, they distributed a thousand turkeys to families in need at the Little Haiti Cultural Arts Center

Revis said the giveaway was just part of his foundation’s mission to combat the childhood hunger crisis in America through giving back.

During his career, in addition to the Jets, Revis also played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the New England Patriots. It was with the Patriots in 2014 that he scored his Super Bowl ring with their win over the Seattle Seahawks.