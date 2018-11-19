Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A veteran Broward County prosecutor, charged with misdemeanor petit theft for allegedly shoplifting beauty products from an Aventura Publix supermarket in September, will not be prosecuted, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s office.

The close-out memo for Broward County Assistant State Attorney Stacy Honowitz says due to the “nature of the charge and the fact that Ms. Honowitz has no prior record, she was offered pre-trial diversion.” The State decided not to prosecute since Honowitz successfully completed pre-trial diversion.

The Broward State Attorney’s Office says after the case was dismissed, Honowitz, who was suspended, went back to work as a long time prosecutor of sex crimes and child abuse.

Honowitz always contended she inadvertently put the $43 worth of beauty products in her purse and simply forgot to pay for them when checking out the rest of her groceries.