MIAMI (Hoodline) – Hungry? A new neighborhood modern European spot has you covered.

The fresh arrival, Swan, is located at 90 N.E. 39th St. in Miami.

You’ll find creative cocktails and a new take on classic dishes; there’s burrata topped with figs, a “standing” Caesar salad topped with rosemary bread crumbs and spaghetti tossed with caviar. The main dining room features a horseshoe-shaped bar, while upstairs is the Moroccan-themed lounge, Bar Bevy, which has a full bar, velvet seating and indoor tent.

According to Eater Miami, this new spot in the Design District is a partnership between singer Pharrell Williams, hospitality mogul David Grutman and French chef Jean Imber.

With a four-star rating out of 17 reviews on Yelp so far, Swan has made a promising start.

Daphne, who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 15, wrote, “We had a delicious Caesar salad and Hamachi Tartar. The rigatoni and duck were out of this world. And our water and drinks were always filled. The level of service and attention to detail were impeccable. I’m definitely coming back!”

And Nikki G. wrote, “It’s beautiful inside. We had a wonderful drink at the bar made by our friendly bartender. He also made us an absolutely amazing khalahari, which is a spicy drink.”

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Swan is open from 6 p.m.–11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6 p.m.–midnight on Friday and Saturday, and 6 p.m.–10 p.m. on Sunday.