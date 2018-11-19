Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A former Miami police officer was taken into custody after he reportedly caused an accident while driving under the influence.

On November 18th, just before 10 p.m., Miramar police received a call about a possible hit and run at Miramar Parkway and SW 67th Way. The caller said someone had just hit his Toyota Corolla and sped off.

A few minutes before, someone had called the police to say that the driver of a black Hyundai Genesis had hit a garbage can at the same intersection.

When police arrived, they found the Corolla had damage to its left rear bumper.

Milton Lovett, 55, then approached the officers and said “I hit this car and my car is around the corner,” according to his arrest report.

Lovett’s car was a black Hyundai Genesis, with heavy damage to the right front panel, parked in the 2900 block of SW 67th Way.

The officers noted that Lovett’s breath smelled of alcohol and his speech was slurry.

When asked if he had anything to drink, Lovett replied “yes,” according to the report.

When asked where he was going at the time of the accident, Lovett reportedly told the officers “I don’t have to tell you anything.”

Osvaldo Guzman, the driver of the Toyota, told the police that the driver of the Hyundai tried to pass a truck that was traveling next to it. The Hyundai cut off the truck and in the process hit Guzman’s car.

When officer’s approached Lovett about doing a roadside sobriety test, he refused.

When he was told he was being arrested for DUI, Lovett reportedly resisted and struggled. He was eventually cuffed and placed in the back of a patrol car.

When questioned, Lovett said that he was coming from “Whiskey Tango” where he had four beers over a five hour period, according to the report.

Lovett is a 14 year veteran of the Miami police department and is currently a reserve officer.

He’s been charged with DUI, DUI with property damage, and resisting an officer with violence.