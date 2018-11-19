Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA) – Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi disputed a report Friday she will meet with President Donald Trump next week to discuss becoming U.S. attorney general.

“The attorney general says that is fake news,” Bondi spokesman Whitney Ray said in an email Friday.

The McClatchy news organization reported that it had contacted three sources who said Trump was seriously considering Bondi for the job and that she would travel to his Palm Beach estate Mar-A-Lago while the president was in town for the Thanksgiving holiday.

McClatchy reported that Trump and Bondi have been in regular contact since the Nov. 6 election, as the races for governor and U.S. Senate, which Trump waded into, went into recounts.

Bondi’s name has frequently circulated as becoming part of Trump’s administration since the president was elected in 2016. A staunch Trump backer, Bondi has been coy about her future as her term gets ready to expire in January.

Lately, she has been appearing on Fox News, where speculation also has her landing. The U.S. attorney general job opened when Jeff Sessions left under pressure this month.

