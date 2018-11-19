Comments
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A driver in Miami Beach was fished out of the water early Monday morning after she swerved to avoid a crash but veered right into the Biscayne Bay, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.
It happened at 51st Street and Collins Avenue just before 5:20 a.m. Police and fire personnel rescued the female driver from the car.
She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition is unknown.
The car was removed from the water around 9:00 a.m.
Southbound lanes of Collins Avenue are closed during the investigation.
Northbound lanes are open.