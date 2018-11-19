Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A driver in Miami Beach was fished out of the water early Monday morning after she swerved to avoid a crash but veered right into the Biscayne Bay, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

It happened at 51st Street and Collins Avenue just before 5:20 a.m. Police and fire personnel rescued the female driver from the car.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The car was removed from the water around 9:00 a.m.

Southbound lanes of Collins Avenue are closed during the investigation.

Northbound lanes are open.