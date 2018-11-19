Filed Under:Car Into Water, Local TV, Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A driver in Miami Beach was fished out of the water early Monday morning after she swerved to avoid a crash but veered right into the Biscayne Bay, according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

It happened at 51st Street and Collins Avenue just before 5:20 a.m. Police and fire personnel rescued the female driver from the car.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Car pulled out of water in Miami Beach (CBS4)

The car was removed from the water around 9:00 a.m.

Southbound lanes of Collins Avenue are closed during the investigation.

Northbound lanes are open.

 

