MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A driver was arrested Sunday night after fleeing the scene of a fatal accident involving a bicyclist in Southwest Miami-Dade County.

Police say the incident occurred on State Road 9336, near Southwest 376th Street at around 9:20 p.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Antolin Jaime Peña Hernandez, 39, was heading southbound on State Road 9336 in his Chevy Silverado pickup truck when he struck a 60-year-old on a bicycle.

The cyclist was traveling in the same direction on the right side of the travel lane when he was struck from behind, according to FHP.

The arrest report says Peña Hernandez fled the scene and failed to render aid after colliding with the cyclist.

Authorities said a witness provided police with Peña Hernandez’s vehicle description and he was arrested moments after the crash.

Peña Hernandez is charged with leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

