Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Police are looking for a man they say stole a car with a child inside.

The three-year-old was apparently returned to his home unharmed by his abductor, but police are still searching for the suspect and the vehicle.

It happened Sunday night, around 8:15 p.m., at the Sunoco gas station on SW 112th Avenue and Old Cutler Road.

It started when the man and the child’s mother started corresponding online about a transaction with her car.

The man was supposed to come to her house but plans changed and she picked him up with her child in the backseat.

They went to the Walmart at 211th and Dixie Highway then drove to the gas station.

The woman went inside and that’s when she told police she saw the man take off with her car and her child.

“The last thing we want is another child’s face on a milk carton,” says Miami-Dade police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “We had to pour all of our resources in to ensure the safety of that child.”

Then, they heard some good news from the woman’s 21-year-old daughter at home. The child had been dropped off outside unharmed.

“She heard what she thought was her three-year-old brother,” Zabaleta explains. “She walked outside and he was there. It’s unknown how he got dropped off, when he got dropped off, by who, but she said that he’s unharmed. He’s okay.”

Police are now looking for a 2014 black four-door Hyundai. The license plate number is Z59 FLZ.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.