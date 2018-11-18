Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

Kendall, FL (CBS4 MIAMI)–A reckless driver talked over a judge in court Sunday morning trying to explain the heap of trouble he got into on Friday.

According to police, John William Fernandez, 42, was arrested after causing a string of accidents which injured two women who were sitting on a bus bench at Southwest 77th Avenue and North Kendall.

Fernandez is accused of leaving the scene. The two injured were transported to Jackson South.

The 42-year-old had been involved in two additional accidents before crashing into the bus bench. The first happened at Bird Road and 82 Avenue. Another accident happened at the 826-Palmetto Expressway at Sunset Road. A total of three people were injured and the driver was taken to Larkin Hospital for evaluation after he was captured by Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade police.

Joe Sanchez, a trooper with FHP said, “He will face three felony charges for hit and run with injuries, and other charges pending we know he had a suspended license.

The vehicle he was driving belonged to his mother.

The judge denied a request for home arrest. He is now facing a number of charges including leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and causing property damage.