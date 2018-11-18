Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The midterm election has come and gone, but here in the sunshine state we are still trying to reach some closure, to say the least.

We’ve gone from sorting ballots to machine recounts, and now hand recounts for some races.

Add to that allegations of voter fraud, protests and lawsuits in every direction.

We discuss the ins and outs of the election plus a look ahead to what this will all mean for 2020.

Guests: Dr. Keith Noble, Former CIA Analyst and Democratic Supporter

Curtis Hunter, Attorney and GOP Supporter