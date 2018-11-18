Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

The Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade serves as part of a statewide network of community-based organizations to reduce Florida’s high infant mortality rate, and improve the lives of pregnant women and their families.

The coalition is responsible for the establishment and oversight of the Miami-Dade Healthy Start System which, among other things, provides parenting education on infant safe sleep as part of its efforts to reduce SIDS.

Healthy Start serves some 500 women a week.

Guests: Dr. Natalia Cap, Program Manager of the Healthy Start Coalition of Miami-Dade

Gabrielle Spears, Mother helped by Healthy Start