This week, a series of gut wrenching meetings took place examining both the Broward School district and the Broward Sheriff’s office following the tragic shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas.

Over four days last week, the special commission set up to examine the deadliest high school shooting in the country gathered in Broward, releasing new and disturbing details in the shooting deaths.

And while much of the focus has been on Broward Deputy Scott Peterson who heard the gunfire but did not go into the building – we now know there were eight other Broward deputies who arrived, heard gunfire, and also chose to remain outside.

And while the public has been outraged by the deputies conduct, we learned last week that deputies weren’t required to go in because it is the official policy of the sheriff’s department that deputies may – and that’s the word – may go into the school. Not shall go into the building during a shooting.

Even more troubling, we now know who put the word “may” into that policy. It was current Broward Sheriff Scott Israel. The commission also told the sheriff his staff failed the test of leadership.

Then we take a closer look at Superintendent Robert Runcie’s address to the commission and why it did not go well for him either.

Guest: Ryan Petty, American Schools Activist, Member of the MSD Commission and father of Alaina Petty who was killed in the massacre.

