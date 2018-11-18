Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – Broward County has finished with its manual recount.

The Broward Canvassing Board officially adjourned at approximately 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, 45 minutes ahead of a state mandated deadline.

The canvassing board was able to certify their election recount results and upload them to the state with plenty of time to spare.

That comes after Broward County failed to submit its machine recount results in time last week, missing Thursday’s deadline by two minutes.

“One lesson that I learned is that it’s a big operation, but there are things that need to be tweaked on all sides in terms of the processes that make up elections,” Broward Supervisor of Elections, Dr. Brenda Snipes said following the adjournment.

Saturday, Snipes admitted the elections office misplaced more than 2,000 ballots during the recounts.

“I never thought the ballots were missing,” she said Sunday. “That’s a word we like to tie to ballots. The ballots are intermingled with the other page one’s.”

She told CBS4 they are still inside the building and she is still looking for them.

Snipes did confirm that the “intermingled” ballots had already been tabulated.

“It has no impact [on the final numbers],” she said. “When we did the results we used the first, unofficial results which included all ballots. So those votes are counted, wherever they fall in the process.”

When asked if she thought Governor-elect Ron DeSantis would remove her from office, Snipes responded by saying, “no, I haven’t heard anything about that” before saying her attorney was advising that she shouldn’t answer the question further.