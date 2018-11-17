Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) — The Broward County Elections canvassing board will meet again Sunday morning.

They will discuss and certify the final numbers from the Midterm Election in an effort to meet the state deadline of Sunday at noon.

Saturday, there was a round of applause to signal the end of hand recounts for the U.S. Senate race and the Agriculture of Commissioner race.

Broward Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes said her staff worked quickly to get it all done.

“Our recount was fast and furious,” Snipes said.

Snipes also admitted the elections office misplaced more than 2,000 ballots during the recounts.

She told CBS4 they are still inside the building and she is still looking for them.

“That’s what we are looking at now. I believe that they got intermingled with the other ballots when we were doing the recounts,” Snipes said.

To ease the concern from voters, Snipes confirmed the ballots were already tabulated. The results are included in the first unofficial results sent to the state shortly after the election.

“All of those ballots are included in that baseline,” Snipes said.

Staff at the elections office may have completed the machine recount but they missed the deadline to submit by two minutes on Thursday. The state rejected the results.

Saturday night, the canvassing board set a deadline of 10 am Sunday to have hand recount results submitted. That two hours ahead of the state’s deadline.

Those numbers will include the first unofficial numbers sent to the state along with additional numbers like overseas and military.

After that, Dr. Snipes said workers can breathe a sigh of relief.

“Turn off the lights and lock the doors,” Snipes said.