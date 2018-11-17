Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Chef Carlos Garcia is busy in his kitchen at Obra Kitchen Table, his modern and bright restaurant on Brickell Bay Drive connected to Jade Residences. The large kitchen table sits smack in the center of the restaurant and was specifically designed to bring guests together.

“The kitchen table has a important place In the restaurant. I think the big tables are important because you can drink a beer, have a sandwich and share with everybody. You can meet new people. It happens everyday,” said Chef Carlos.

The vibe is upbeat and happy, which is evident by all the smiling faces on the huge monitors that hang from the walls. The Venezuelan born chef wants this his first U.S. location (his other restaurant is in Caracas) to be a place of community togetherness and sharing.

The cuisine is Latin American influenced with chef’s personal favorites all over the menu and the Tiradito is one of them. Today it’s made with Wahoo.

Here is the Wahoo Tiradito in our Digital Bite:

Ingredients:

400 grs. of Wahoo or hamachi

20 grs Slice Serrano pepper

20 leaves of Fried Kale

20 grs Slides pearl onion

Olive oil

Maldon Salt

125 grs Lime Juice

Instructions:

Cut the fish in slides (like sashimi) 60 grm each

cut the Serrano pepper in slides

Fry the kale leaves

Cut pearl onion in slides

Add the olive oil, salt and the Leche de Tigre

Leche de Tigre Ingredients: