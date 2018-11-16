Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Criminals will steal just about anything, including a vending machine.

Miami Police are looking for a burglar who took a vending machine from a building located at 1400 NW 10th Avenue in May.

But he didn’t take it very far.

According to investigators, the building security guard stated a vending machine which is normally located on the first floor, was moved to the eighth floor and the thief had taken the money.

Surveillance video shows the guy propping open the elevator and sliding the vending machine across the room and into the elevator.

The suspect is described as having a slim build, approximately 50 to 60 years old, with gray facial hair, last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, turquoise shirt, jean shorts with black/gray socks and sandals.

If you recognize him, call the Miami Police Department’s Burglary office at (305) 603-6030. You can remain anonymous and contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471- TIPS (8477), visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip” or Send a text message to 274637. Enter CSMD followed by the tip information and press send.