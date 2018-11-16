Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Two people were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after a driver crashed into a bus bench in Kendall on Friday afternoon.

The accident was reported near Dadeland Mall, in the area of North Kendall Drive and Southwest 77th Avenue.

Chopper4 showed a silver newer-model Toyota Prius vehicle stopped on the sidewalk and an overturned bus bench.

Authorities had placed yellow tape over the scene.

Police said the driver was in custody but did not say what may have led to the crash.

The condition of those injured is currently unknown.

No other details are known about the crash, but authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area.