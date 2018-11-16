Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Did you find your cool weather clothing this morning? Temperatures dipped down to 61 degrees in Miami and 60 in Fort Lauderdale, which hasn’t happened in more than 200 days in South Florida.

April 17, 2018 was the last time temperatures were at or even just below 60 degrees. A few areas inland near the turnpike, I-75, and the Sawgrass Expressway did manage to drop below 60 degrees this morning but only by a degree or two and only for a few hours at the most.

As with all fall season cold fronts here in the South Florida area, you won’t have to wait long for the warmer weather to return.

By Friday afternoon, the sunshine returns with warm temperatures into the 70’s but with the lower humidity, it will feel rather pleasant across the area.

Sunset just after 5:30 p.m. will lead to another cool night but not quite as cool as Friday morning.

By Sunday, the dry northwest wind will begin to turn to the east bringing back the humidity and the warmer temperatures.