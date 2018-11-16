WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at Noon
By Peter D'Oench
KENDALL (CBSMiami) — Three schools in Kendall went on lockdown Friday after reports of shots fired at a nearby park.

ruth owens lockdown Three Kendall Schools On Lockdown As Police Investigate Reports Of Shots Fired At Nearby Park

(CBS4)

Police said a school resource officer at Ruth Owens Kruse Educational Center at 11001 SW 76th St., reported hearing gunfire Friday morning coming from nearby Kendall Indian Hammocks Park and notified police who sent out a squad to investigate.

Shortly after 11 a.m. police were searching the park next to the school. A police spokesman said so far they’ve found nothing to support the initial call.

Brucie Ball Educational Center and Terra Environmental Research Institute also went into lockdown as a precaution.

Ruth Owens teacher Isabel Simon spoke to CBS4’s Peter D’Oench.

“There seems to be a lockdown at the school. We heard there were shots but I understand that everything is okay,” said Owens who wasn’t being allowed back inside the school due to the lockdown.

