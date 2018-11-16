Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – Every week, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, CBS4 puts the spotlight on a Hero Among Us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting Sergeant Victor Larronde who served in the United States Army from 1996 to 2013.

Sergeant Larronde says he always knew he wanted to do good and that’s why he enlisted in the Army. During those 16 years, Sgt. Larronde was awarded many medals for his service to our country.

He is the recipient of a purple heart for being wounded during combat operations. He was deployed once to Bosnia and twice to Iraq, missions he is very proud of.

“During that time it was called the surge, insuring that Iraqis get a chance to vote. That was the biggest moment for them. I felt we accomplished that in helping them reach that goal. That amount of training that we do will never really get you prepared enough to react and make sure that everyone gets back alive and well. I feel that I have done my part to serve this country and to promote freedom throughout the world” said Sgt. Larronde.

Sgt. Victor Larronde was recently honored at a Florida Panthers game with a standing ovation. With his wife and young son by his side.

Sgt. Larronde was also presented with a ceremonial deed to his mortgage free home after participating in a 3 year family and financial mentorship program provided by the Military Warriors Support Foundation made possible with the help of Walmart and other partners.

On behalf of the Florida panthers and CBS4 we would like to say thank you Sgt. Victor Larronde for your service.