MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The seventh annual Give Miami Day is a success. For 24 hours, tens of thousands of people responded to the pitches Thursday to raise a record-setting $11.5 million for Give Miami Day.

Give Miami Day is a 24-hour online giving event, held on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, where more than 700 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.

This year’s total tops last year by a cool one million dollars.

Considered one of the biggest annual giving events in the Southeast United States, the event is hosted by the Miami Foundation.

With Thursday’s count, Give Miami Day has raised $47.5 million for local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from arts and housing to science and technology, according to the Foundation.