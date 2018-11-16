Filed Under:Give Miami Day, Good News, Local TV, Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The seventh annual Give Miami Day is a success. For 24 hours, tens of thousands of people responded to the pitches Thursday to raise a record-setting $11.5 million for Give Miami Day.

 

 

Give Miami Day is a 24-hour online giving event, held on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, where more than 700 local nonprofits are the beneficiaries.

This year’s total tops last year by a cool one million dollars.

Considered one of the biggest annual giving events in the Southeast United States, the event is hosted by the Miami Foundation.

With Thursday’s count, Give Miami Day has raised $47.5 million for local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from arts and housing to science and technology, according to the Foundation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s