MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Disney has dropped the first full trailer for “Dumbo,” Tim Burton’s live-action take on the tale of the little elephant with the big ears.

The film, which will tug at your heart, includes big names like Michael Keaton, Colin Farrell, and Danny DeVito.

From the trailer, it appears the plot will stay true to the classic 1941 animated classic tale. The preview shows an elephant who was an outcast for having oversize ears but finds a home in a circus.

Following the success of “The Jungle Book” and “Beauty and the Beast,” Disney has a long list of live-action remakes in the works, including “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “The Sword in the Stone” to name just a few.

The new “Dumbo” flies into theaters March 29.