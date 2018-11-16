Filed Under:BSO, Chain Snatcher, Crime, Local TV

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) — Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are releasing an artist rendering of a man who ripped a necklace from the neck of a woman in Tamarac.

It happened September 4, around 6 p.m.
(Courtesy: BSO)

The woman was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a friend’s car while the driver grabbed a pizza from Milano’s Restaurant located at 8767 N.W. 57th Street when an unidentified man approached her side of the car.  The man said, “Excuse me,” at which point the woman rolled down her window. The man then grabbed a gold necklace from around her neck and took off running on Pine Island Road.
The robber is described as a man in his 30s, about 5 foot 9 inches tall, with a skinny build, a short black afro and a black beard.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738.
Reports can also be made anonymously to Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.
