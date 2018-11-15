Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — South Florida is about to get a quick taste of cooler temperatures but first, we have one final warm, humid day with some wet weather before a cold front ushers in the cooler, drier weather on Friday.

The front is just to our North. Out ahead of it, it is a warm, muggy start this Friday with upper 70s and low 80s.

There have been scattered showers and a few storms moving across parts of South Florida Thursday and there is the potential for passing showers and some storms today ahead of that cold front.

Highs will climb to the mid 80s this afternoon.

Once the front moves through later today, winds will shift out of the North and a cooler, drier air mass will take over.

Temperatures will tumble overnight into the low to mid 60s. It will be a cool, refreshing start Friday morning and finally feel more like Fall.

Some areas will be about 15 to 20 degrees cooler in comparison to this morning. Average low is 68 degrees.

Highs climb to the mid to upper 70s Friday afternoon and it will feel pleasant with less humidity and plenty of sunshine. Average high this time of year is 82 degrees.

Saturday morning will still be cool with the upper 60s. Saturday afternoon will be slightly warmer but pleasant with highs near 80 degrees.

Sunday morning we’ll enjoy a cool, comfortable start with upper 60s. As high pressure builds in and we have a Northeast wind flow in place, we’ll be a bit warmer with highs in the low 80s Sunday afternoon.

The rain chance will increase slightly late weekend into early next week due to more of an onshore flow and some moisture that may move in off the Atlantic that could produce a few showers Sunday into Monday.