PALM BEACH COUNTY (CBSMiami) — The recount in Palm Beach County appears to be moving along at a snail’s pace. The Thursday 3 p.m. deadline is approaching and Palm Beach County is in danger of missing it.

“We’re doing everything in our human power possible to make this happen,” said Susan Bucher, the Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. “We’re in prayer mode to finish on time,” she said.

However, Wednesday night, there weren’t any elections workers in sight and the counting machines were not in use.

Bucher says the reason the machines were idle Wednesday night is because her IT manager has been here for 42 hours straight and needs rest. She says she needs him to be sharp and focused.

With four races to recount and the deadline approaching, Bucher says they are using old machines to do the recount that were not designed for this workload. Tuesday, the machines overheated and caused mismatched results with the recount of 174,000 early voting ballots, forcing officials to start their recount of early votes from scratch.

“We never anticipated that these machines would have to run 24/7 and perform four recounts,” she said.

The machines used to do the recount can only count the ballots in one race at a time.

Bucher has taken some heat and some people—like South Florida Congressman Brian Mast— are calling for her to resign.

“What do you have to say to people who are calling for your resignation?” she was asked at a news conference Wednesday afternoon.

“I have to say that I’m working as hard as I can and I can’t give anymore. You know what? This is our democracy and I am here to count every vote and I will take the time that’s required and you can see I haven’t been home for three days. I don’t think you’re gonna find somebody else that has the dedication,” Bucher said.

Volunteers and others are waiting at the tabulation center to see how this will play out.

Bucher says Thursday’s deadline to have all the ballots recounted is “unreasonable.”

“We’re trying to meet a deadline that really reasonably shouldn’t be there,” she said.

Bucher says the state’s deadlines for having the ballots counted are no longer realistic because they were written when the state’s population was much smaller.

A member of the canvassing board said Wednesday night it appears they will make the deadline for the recount in the U.S. Senate race involving Gov. Rick Scott and Sen. Bill Nelson, but he says they won’t make the deadline in the other races.

If Palm Beach County fails to complete its work on schedule, the state is expected to certify the unofficial results as initially reported ahead of the recount.

