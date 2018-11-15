The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is delighted to once again donate over 6,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving through the offices of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Luciano Suarez, Rebeca Sosa and Dennis C. Moss.

This beautiful tradition is part of the Tribe’s goodwill missions of building a stronger South Florida community and of helping our neighbors during the Holidays.

The distribution dates and times are as follows:

Commissioner Luciano Suarez

901 SW 62 Ave | West Miami, FL 33144

November 14, 2018 starting at 12 p.m.

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa

1000 SW 57 Ave Suite 201 | Miami, FL 33144

November 16, 2018 starting at 10 a.m.

Commissioner Dennis C. Moss

11246 SW 191 Lane | Cutler Bay, FL 33142

November 19, 2018 starting at 10 a.m.

Above content provided by Miccosukee Tribe of Indians.