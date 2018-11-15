Filed Under:Miccosukee Tribe of Indians, Sponsored, Thanksgiving, Turkey Giveaway
Sponsored By Miccosukee Tribe Of Indians

The Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida is delighted to once again donate over 6,000 turkeys this Thanksgiving through the offices of Miami-Dade County Commissioners Luciano Suarez, Rebeca Sosa and Dennis C. Moss.

This beautiful tradition is part of the Tribe’s goodwill missions of building a stronger South Florida community and of helping our neighbors during the Holidays.

The distribution dates and times are as follows:

Commissioner Luciano Suarez

  • 901 SW 62 Ave | West Miami, FL 33144
  • November 14, 2018 starting at 12 p.m.

 

Commissioner Rebeca Sosa

  • 1000 SW 57 Ave Suite 201 | Miami, FL 33144
  • November 16, 2018 starting at 10 a.m.

 

Commissioner Dennis C. Moss

  • 11246 SW 191 Lane | Cutler Bay, FL 33142
  • November 19, 2018 starting at 10 a.m.

