MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hollywood police burglary detectives are looking for a man caught on video stealing 500 iPad minis from a warehouse earlier this week.

Police said the burglary took place at around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 2800 block of Stirling Road.

Surveillance video shows the man entering the warehouse through a wall opening, then immediately heading to the security camera with scissors in hand to disable it.

The Apple tablets are valued between $250,000 and $300,000, according to police.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.