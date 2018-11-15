Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunrise police have arrested a man accused of trying to lure a 12-year-old girl into his car.

Investigators say Jesus Condom, 26, approached the girl and demanded she get in his car Wednesday morning, near Nob Hill Road, but she ran away.

The arrest report says Condom told the girl five to six times to get into the vehicle.

Sunrise police consider Condom a person of interest in a similar abduction attempt earlier this month.

Condom’s Honda was located by police at a parking lot about two miles from where the child was first approached, according to authorities.

On November 7th, police say a man attempted to kidnap three young girls on their way to ‘Village Elementary.’

They have not said if the incidents are connected.