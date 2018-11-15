Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Two of Florida’s key races are heading for a manual recount while the battle for governor seems to be over.

Unofficial Florida election results show that the governor’s race seems to be settled after a machine recount but the U.S. Senate race is likely headed to a hand recount.

Unofficial results posted on the Florida secretary of state’s website show that Republican Ron DeSantis is virtually assured of winning the nationally watched governor’s race over Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Florida finished a machine recount Thursday that showed Gillum without enough votes to force a manual recount.

The margin between Democrat U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Republican Gov. Rick Scott is still thin enough to trigger a second review, which has been ordered by Florida’s Secretary of State.

The same applies to the race for Florida Agriculture Commissioner between Republican Matt Caldwell and Democrat Nikki Fried.

State law requires a hand recount of races with margins of 0.25 percentage points or less.

Counties have until Sunday at noon to inspect the ballots that did not record a vote when put through the machines.

Those ballots are re-examined to see whether the voter skipped the race or marked the ballot in a way that the machines cannot read but can be deciphered.

The election will be certified Tuesday.

