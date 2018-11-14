Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Zoo Miami’s “wildlife prognosticator” has predicted the winner of this year’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

‘Conan’ is a coatimundi who picked Kyle Busch as NASCAR’s big winner over Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., and Joe Logano.

This is the fifth straight year that an animal from Zoo Miami has served as the official “Wildlife Prognosticator” and make its pick from the final four drivers that remain in contention for the title.

“Until you have been on that track, until you have heard those cars race by, feel that thunder in your chest you haven’t lived,” said Ron Magill, Zoo Miami Communications Director. “That is the excitement of the race. It’s a feeling you can’t just describe – the power, the speed. It’s the magic of NASCAR.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race will be decided Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway where Busch, Harvick, Truex and Logano will compete for the title amongst a full field of drivers. The Championship 4 driver to cross the finish line first after 267 laps will be crowned the 2018 Monster Energy Series champion.