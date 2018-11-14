Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (Hoodline) – According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Miami Beach are hovering around $1,600. But how does the low-end pricing on a Miami Beach rental look these days—and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1112 Euclid Ave., #5

Here’s this 450-square-foot apartment at 1112 Euclid Ave., #5 in Flamingo Lummus, listed at $1,050/month.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

300 74th St.

Also listed at $1,050/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 300 74th St. in North Shore.

The unit features tiled flooring, closet space and wooden cabinetry. Street parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not welcome here.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

7920 Harding Ave., #10

Over at 7920 Harding Ave., #10 in North Shore, there’s this studio apartment, going for $1,075/month.

In the apartment, you can expect to find hardwood flooring, wooden cabinetry and closet space. Pet owners will be sad to hear that cats an dogs are not permitted in this unit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

