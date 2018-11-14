Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LAUDERHILL (CBSMiami) – The clock is ticking towards Thursday’s recount deadline and Broward’s Supervisor of Elections said they going to make it.

Overnight, workers continued to handle the sorting process which entails collecting the first pages from nearly 400-thousand vote-by-mail ballots.

On Wednesday, the day shift is continuing to feed ballots into the tabulation machine as they race to finish the machine recount.

On Tuesday, Broward’s Supervisor of Elections Dr. Brenda Snipes hinted at a different future sometime after the recount.

“I think I have served the purpose that I came here for, which was to provide a credible election product for our voters,” she said.

Speaking earlier in the day, Snipes emphasized they would be finished by Thursday.

“We’ve never missed a deadline,” she said.

Snipes has faced strong criticism for the way she handled the midterm elections. Facebook has confirmed that some people posted Snipes home address and phone number online.

“The sharing of personal information like this is not permitted on our platform and we have removed multiple instances of such information being shared. As we find similar instances, we will also remove those.”

Facebook statement

The Broward Sheriff’s Office says it is also monitoring social media.

Tuesday on CNN, Snipes was asked about meeting public records deadlines, especially for Governor Rick Scott’s senate campaign.

“I believe the public records request is in a timely manner and we try to balance everything and we’re finishing up a big election for the midterm, so we are trying to get everything complete.”

If counties aren’t done with their recounts by the 3 p.m. Thursday deadline, their unofficial original results will stand.

State law requires a recount when candidates are within one-half point when all the votes are counted. If it reaches .5 percent, it automatically triggers a statewide machine recount. If it goes within .25, it triggers a manual recount.

Results for races that need hand recounts are due on November 18th. Currently, the Senate and Agriculture Commissioner races are close enough that they will need a manual recount.