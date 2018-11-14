Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami is one of nine cities where Uber customers can take part in the company’s new rewards program starting Wednesday.

The new program is called Uber Rewards.

Users in the program earn points for eligible dollars spent on the company’s ridesharing and food delivery platforms.

Lyft, Uber’s main competitor, also announced a similar loyalty program this week, which the company said it hoped to roll out by the end of the year. In addition to Miami, the Uber Rewards program is also launching in Tampa, all of New Jersey, Denver, New York City, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Atlanta and San Diego.

The company said it will expand the program to the rest of the U.S. over the next few months.

The program will have four membership levels: Blue, Gold, Platinum and Diamond, and anyone can sign up to join at no additional cost.

Once one opts into the program, the rider gets $5 added to their Uber Cash balance for every 500 points earned, regardless of the membership level. Uber Cash balance can be spent on both rides and Uber Eats.

Miami is also one of five cities where Uber recently launched a monthly subscription that lets riders avoid unexpected surge pricing.