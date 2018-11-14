Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

CORAL GABLES (CBSMiami/AP) — The University of Miami basketball team has a couple of extremely talented teens heading south.

Highly regarded basketball recruits Anthony Walker of Nottingham, Maryland, and Isaiah Wong of Trenton, New Jersey, have signed with the Miami Hurricanes.

Walker is a 6-for-9, 210-pound power forward who helped Perry Hall in Baltimore to two state championships.

Wong is a 6-foot-3 guard who averaged 22.2 points as a junior for Monsignor Bonner.

Wednesday was the first day of the November signing period.

Coach Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes have no true freshmen on their roster.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)