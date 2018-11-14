Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/AP) – Governor Rick Scott will recuse himself from the state’s canvassing commission, the three-member panel that officially signs off on election results in state and federal races.

Scott is locked in a tight Senate race against U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson that is the subject of an ongoing recount.

The League of Women Voters of Florida and another group have filed a lawsuit seeking to remove Scott from any official control over the election. Scott appoints the state’s chief election official responsible for ordering recounts. Ballots, however, are counted by local election officials.

Scott holds the narrowest of leads over Nelson and a recount is ongoing.

President Donald Trump and Scott have accused elections supervisors in two Florida Democratic counties of fraud without offering evidence. State law enforcement and elections officials have said no fraud complaints have been filed.

