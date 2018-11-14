Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

KEY BISCAYNE (CBSMiami) – An issue for residents in Downtown Miami has become an issue for the people of Key Biscayne.

Residents and city commissioners say they’re not against the Ultra Music Festival, they just don’t want it in their city.

Considered by many music fans as the bash of the year, Ultra attracts hundreds of thousands of people to South Florida.

It brings music, culture and fun, but also a lot of noise.

“There are a lot of concerned citizens and we just don’t think this is the right spot,” said Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davy.

After the world renowned music festival lost its contract with Downtown Miami’s Bayfront Park back in September, Ultra organizers began the search for a new South Florida home.

They are currently looking at Virginia Key Beach Park and Marine Stadium.

When residents of Key Biscayne and city officials found out they may be hosting the three day event, they spoke up.

One of those residents, Cici Sanchez, has been living in Key Biscayne since the 1960s.

Other than the noise, she is worried the festival will interrupt wildlife in the area.

“Why here?” Sanchez asks. “It’s nesting season, what are those birds going to do?”

Ultra Music Festival sent out a statement over the weekend that read, in part:

“Event organizers always agreed that staging an event at Virginia Key meant becoming the entrusted stewards of the environmental and historic elements of historic Virginia Key Beach Park and Ultra takes that potential responsibility very seriously.”

Officials in Key Biscayne say they would gladly sit down with the City of Miami and Ultra organizers.

They argue that there are a number of spots to host the annual music festival, but their home isn’t one of them.

City of Miami elected officials will be voting on the issue on Thursday.