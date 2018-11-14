Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A three year veteran of the Miami-Dade police force has been charged in a deadly crash earlier this year in which a man was killed.

Officer John Young Song t-boned a car driven by Emilio Jesus Vizcaino, 46, on March 6th, 2018.

The crash occurred at the intersection of S.W. 260th Street and S.W. 147th Avenue, a rural of the county, around 1:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade police traffic homicide investigators said Song was on duty and driving a marked 2015 police car westbound on S.W. 260th Street when he blew through the stop sign at SW 147th Avenue and slammed into Vizcaino’s driver side. Scott was doing nearly 80 mph at the time of the crash, according to police.

Song reportedly did not have his lights or siren activated and was not responding to any emergency calls for service, according to the police.

Vizcaino died on the scene from the force of the impact.

A post-collision inspection of Song’s police car revealed that the headlight switch was in the “off” position, indicating that he likely did not have his headlights on while he was driving on the dark roads, according to traffic homicide investigators.

Police say Vizcaino had no chance to avoid the collision.

Song has been charged with Vehicular Homicide.