FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The beloved children’s holiday story “The Polar Express” comes to life this year aboard Brightline’s trains.

Riders young and old will board the special “polar express” trains in Ft. Lauderdale where they’ll be met with hot chocolate, cookies, and treats served by dancing chefs. They’ll then read along with the classic children’s book.

Santa and his helpers will board the train to greet passengers and distribute a silver sleigh bell to each one, the very first gift of Christmas.

The hour-long journey begins and ends at the Ft. Lauderdale station where there is a “Letters to Santa” writing station and other holiday goodies.

Passengers are encouraged to wear their coziest holiday pajamas.

Prices start at $55 per adult, $50 per child. The weekend performances will run through January 1st.