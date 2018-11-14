  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Filed Under:Local TV, Miami, Suspicious Package

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The all-clear has been given after a Miami police bomb squad checked out a suspicious item in the downtown area.

Around 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to check out a suspicious package off Biscayne Boulevard and NE 3rd Street. What they found was an unattended suitcase next to a pole.

The bomb squad was called in to determine the nature of the suitcase’s contents and if it was dangerous.

Miami police closed off Biscayne Boulevard southbound from NE 5th Street for the investigation.

Just before 11 a.m. the all clear is given. Police have not said what was in the suitcase.

Comments
  1. Renee Nunn says:
    November 14, 2018 at 10:41 am

    NE 3rd st still closed Biscayne to NE 2nd Ave. Whatever it was, there was an explosion about 30 minutes ago so I think they blew it up. They are now allowing Loft 1 residents to leave via the west gate but not the driveway gate next to the Vizcayne.

